Leeds v Norwich: What does the form show?

Leeds are looking to complete the league double over Norwich for the first time since 1980-81, following their 2-1 win at Carrow Road earlier this season.

Norwich have won six of their past nine league games in Yorkshire (D2 L1), as many as they had in their previous 32 visits to the county (D9 L17). However, their sole defeat in this current run was in their only Premier League match in that time (0-1 vs Sheffield United).

Patrick Bamford has been involved in seven goals in five Premier League appearances against promoted sides for Leeds, scoring four and assisting three.