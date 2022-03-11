Chelsea will already have received most of the money they would expect to get over a season, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Funds from the sale of season tickets, from kit manufacturers and sponsors will have been paid into the club, while most of the broadcast money will also have been received given there are just two months left of the season.

The government licence issued yesterday allows Chelsea to continue to pay the players and staff at the club - however, Maguire says there will be uncertainty about how much there is in the club accounts.

"The challenge will be paying the wage bill which we think is about £28m a month," Maguire told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"We don't know how much is in the account and Roman Abramovich has always underwritten those months where Chelsea have not been able to afford the bill."

With club sponsors Three suspending their sponsorship deal in the wake of the government announcement, Maguire says other businesses will be reviewing their links.

"Sponsors have good behaviour and reputational damage clauses built into their contracts," he said. "Clearly if Three decide to pull out, Chelsea will need to renegotiate and find new sponsors.

"That could be the most challenging thing for the club."

