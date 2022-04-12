Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

We only went and won a game!

OK, so our fate may be just about sealed but it’s hard to convey the sense of relief - and joy - that swilled around the Canary nation at 16:00 BST on Sunday afternoon. For two hours, the gloom was officially lifted as a sun-kissed Carrow Road basked in the glow of a City win – only our fifth of the season.

It may have only been Burnley, who were pretty woeful, but it was still a win. Twenty-one points is maybe a meagre total, but one I dared not contemplate a couple of weeks ago when success felt like venturing into the opposition’s half.

Supporters of the "Big Six" probably consider us mad for getting giddy over a meaningless win that makes no difference in our futile quest for 17th, but that’s where we differ. Success to a club like ours isn’t winning trophies or rolling around in Champions League megabucks. To us, success is having something to get excited about; to watch our team give everything they have; to feel we’ve been entertained; to feel united as a club, even in adversity.

And, on Sunday, Dean Smith and his team ticked all four boxes.

We’ve moaned a lot this season - me especially – as too often they’ve achieved zero ticks out of four, so it’s only right to salute them when it goes right.

A fifth tick, which we sometimes manage even in our most dire Premier League campaigns, is to joyously bloody the nose of a member of said top six, but that’s not been the case this season… yet.

Manchester United, their fans and the pundits will, as ever, dismiss our chances of getting anything at Old Trafford but in this daft game you just never know.

Two unbeaten. Two consecutive clean sheets. By Norwich City standards, we’re on a roll.