West Ham have entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The 22-year-old is also being tracked by Liverpool as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, should he leave. (Liverpool Echo via Calciomercato - in Italian), external

The Hammers and Wolves will have to pay Sevilla 70m euros (£58.1m) to trigger the release clause of winger Lucas Ocampos, with the Spanish side eager to extend his contract by one year and increase the release fee to 90m euros (£74.7m). (Super Deporte), external

Although Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing, they will have to compete with West Ham, Tottenham and Everton for the midfielder, while the Bees are also keen to extend his contract in west London.(Northern Echo), external

