Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have £200m to spend on new signings, with at least six first-team players set to leave in the summer. (Mirror), external

Anthony Martial looks likely to return to Old Trafford after a season-long loan at Sevilla, with the Spanish club not opening talks to keep the 26-year-old France forward. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba's representatives are in talks with Juventus and Real Madrid about a summer move, when the 29-year-old France midfielder becomes a free agent. (Sky Sports), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column