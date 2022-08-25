Demetri Mitchell has been to see a specialist as an ankle problem prevents his comeback from injury for Hibernian.

The 25-year-old, who can play at left-back or on the wing, was limited to seven appearances last season after moving to Easter Road from Blackpool in January, missing 10 weeks after scoring in a Scottish Cup win at Arbroath.

The Englishman played no part in Hibs' League Cup group campaign in July, but did get 20 minutes as a substitute in the opening Premiership win at St Johnstone, only to suffer another setback in a development squad match.

Veteran defender Lewis Stevenson has returned to training, having been out of action since mid-July and striker Elias Melkersen "should be close" to fitness for Saturday's visit to St Mirren, according to assistant manager Jamie McAllister.

Midfielder Kyle Magennis, who has not played for 11 months, is "still a bit off from returning", with McAllister adding that it was "great to see him on the grass" as the 23-year-old steps up his recovery.