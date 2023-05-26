We asked for your thoughts on Thursday's Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea

Here are some of your comments:

Manchester United fans

Melissa: Fun game. Chelsea are rubbish and we could have scored a bucketload more. All good though, important to be in a rhythm going into the final against that lot across the city.

Paul: Casemiro was outstanding again. Man United really should have scored six or seven - poor finishing at times. The worst Chelsea team I can remember.

Redwazza: Sloppy first half for United, Chelsea just didn't punish us. Too many times United gave the ball away, which just invites pressure. Play like that first half against City in the cup final and we won't be so lucky. Better performance in second half.

Paul: Really something to cheer about even though the score is a bit flattering. Think what we could do with is a world-class finisher! We now need to halt City in their tracks and pick up a second trophy for what would then be a fitting end to a topsy-turvy season that shows we have the right leadership in Ten Hag!

Chelsea fans

David: I thought we played some really good attacking football but the defending was the worst it's been all season. I'm not a Fernandez fan but I thought he had a really solid game and finally showed a bit of passion in the melee that followed the penalty. Lots to do though. I still think we need Felix and a centre-forward.

John: The season was over and the players are in 'let's get this season over' mode. Lewis Hall and Gallagher show the fight we are used to seeing but there are players out there who should be ashamed to wear the shirt. The basics were shot, how many times did we give the ball away or slip? Poch hopefully will get the players playing good football and winning.

Tim: I liked what I saw from the young squad in the first half, but not sure why Lampard still loves to start Gallagher and Chalobah. These two have no place in the Chelsea squad, that's why he won't lead the team next season. We still need a killer striker like Kane so bad.

Matthew: Lewis Hall and Enzo can keep their heads held high after tonight's disappointing performance. Only one more match to go until this underwhelming season ends. In the summer, the club need to keep the players who want to stay at the club and fight for the team from next season. It could be a very busy summer for the board with outgoings and incomings.