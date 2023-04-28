Gracia on injuries, Gnonto and 'concern' for Leeds' situation
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
A trip to Bournemouth on a bank holiday weekend for Leeds United. What could go wrong?!
Javi Gracia has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game at Vitality Stadium.
Here are the key lines from the United boss' news conference:
Luis Sinisterra (ankle) will miss the rest of the season but it will be unclear if the winger needs surgery until the swelling goes down. Max Wober (hamstring) is not training at the moment, so it will be a late call on his fitness for Sunday.
Responding to questions about Willy Gnonto not playing, let alone not starting, Gracia said: "Willy's an exceptional player with amazing character. It's a pleasure to work with him. I have to take decisions about what is best for the team. I'm sure in the next games, Willy will have chances to show how good a player he is."
On their day off on Thursday, the Leeds players were seen having a pizza together in the city. So how much does Gracia encourage this type of team bonding? "It's always better when you watch the games and you see the results are better for you. It's better you don't pay much attention on that because what you have to be focused on is yourself to getter better results. You know you have to get points. You know you have to improve your game. That's the right way for us. To work hard, to improve."
Does he fear for his position should Leeds not win at Bournemouth? "I'm concerned about the situation of the team. When I arrived, we were in a worse position, but we were able to get 11 points in 10 games. Of course we want to get more, but we are focused on trying our best in the five games left, starting against Bournemouth."
On Bournemouth: "They are a well organised team. They have a very clear style they want to play. They did it in the past games and were able to improve their results. Now they are in a better position than us, but we are going full of confidence that we can play well and get a good result."
