Luis Sinisterra (ankle) will miss the rest of the season but it will be unclear if the winger needs surgery until the swelling goes down. Max Wober (hamstring) is not training at the moment, so it will be a late call on his fitness for Sunday.

Responding to questions about Willy Gnonto not playing, let alone not starting, Gracia said: "Willy's an exceptional player with amazing character. It's a pleasure to work with him. I have to take decisions about what is best for the team. I'm sure in the next games, Willy will have chances to show how good a player he is."

On their day off on Thursday, the Leeds players were seen having a pizza together in the city. So how much does Gracia encourage this type of team bonding? "It's always better when you watch the games and you see the results are better for you. It's better you don't pay much attention on that because what you have to be focused on is yourself to getter better results. You know you have to get points. You know you have to improve your game. That's the right way for us. To work hard, to improve."

Does he fear for his position should Leeds not win at Bournemouth? "I'm concerned about the situation of the team. When I arrived, we were in a worse position, but we were able to get 11 points in 10 games. Of course we want to get more, but we are focused on trying our best in the five games left, starting against Bournemouth."