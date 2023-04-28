Cooper on Williams surgery, 'no ill feeling' with Shelvey and away form

Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest's Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Neco Williams has had surgery on his fractured jaw and "now he's on the road to recovery".

  • Moussa Niakhate's injury is "still a bit inconclusive" and he, along with Taiwo Awoniyi, will be assessed before Saturday's game.

  • The win over Brighton "was a long time coming", but Cooper said he won't dwell on it.

  • He added: "It's gone now - we take the points and accept them gladly."

  • On the reported argument with Jonjo Shelvey, Cooper said: "It wasn’t as much drama as was written about. There is no ill feeling in any way, shape or form."

  • He praised Brentford's "continuous progress" and said: "This is going to be a really tough game."

  • He added: "We are desperately trying to turn our away form around, we’re not shy about it".

