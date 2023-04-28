Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest's Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Neco Williams has had surgery on his fractured jaw and "now he's on the road to recovery".

Moussa Niakhate's injury is "still a bit inconclusive" and he, along with Taiwo Awoniyi, will be assessed before Saturday's game.

The win over Brighton "was a long time coming", but Cooper said he won't dwell on it.

He added: "It's gone now - we take the points and accept them gladly."

On the reported argument with Jonjo Shelvey, Cooper said: "It wasn’t as much drama as was written about. There is no ill feeling in any way, shape or form."

He praised Brentford's "continuous progress" and said: "This is going to be a really tough game."

He added: "We are desperately trying to turn our away form around, we’re not shy about it".

