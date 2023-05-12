Pep Guardiola has reiterated the importance of keeping control of Manchester City's "destiny" before a trip to Goodison Park on Sunday.

Treble-chasers City face an Everton side that will undoubtedly be buoyed by their 5-1 win over Brighton on Monday.

After a tough Champions League semi-final in Madrid on Tuesday, Guardiola knows his team need to adapt their game for different competitions.

"We play for all competitions and you have to switch and adapt," he said. "There are four games left in the Premier League and it’s really important to and keep our destiny in our hands.

"We have today and tomorrow in training so we will prepare for the game as much as possible."

He dismissed suggestions his team selection might be influenced by the return leg against Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

"My thoughts are just Everton," he said. "I don't want to be distracted for Madrid because I have time.

"Everton have had some big results and every team is playing for something special. They have the history and quality in their team to win."