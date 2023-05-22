Goodwin on controlling emotions, Killie 'cup final' and Fletcher fitness
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday night's crucial Scottish Premiership showdown with Kilmarnock.
Here is a taste of what he had to say:
He said the game is the "biggest of the season", adding "we have to play this game like it is a cup final".
United are disappointed with the last three results, but he says the positive spin is that "we are still in the fight".
Goodwin believes "managing emotions is extremely important at this stage of the season, especially with the severity of what is at stake".
The manager said the message at today's morning meeting was to "not feel sorry for ourselves" and that on Wednesday, player will "need to run through brick walls for eachother".
On whether Steven Fletcher will play, he said they will make a late decision, adding he will be "given every chance to be fit".