Rangers manager Michael Beale: "At both ends of the pitch, we're going to need to be a lot stronger next year.

"I'm delighted with the three points. We played some good football. We created some big chances. In the main, we were the better team.

"There's no doubt in my mind the level that Todd Cantwell can play at. He runs hard for the team, he gives everything out on the pitch. I'm delighted that he's getting goals and numbers."