We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between West Ham and Leeds.

Here are some of your comments:

Sally: Nice to see a good performance, with both Declan Rice and Manuel Lanzini getting goals in what may well be their last home game for us. A good send-off for all they've done at West Ham.

Jonathon: Great to climb another place this late in the season. We have such momentum going into the final in Prague that we have a real chance of lifting some silverware. Declan Rice has given 100% every game since he made his debut and I genuinely believe there isn’t a West Ham fan who won’t wish him well if he moves on.

Gavski: Pablo Fornals is a brilliant playmaker and with Lucas Paqueta equally as skilled, they can inflict the damage we need to win games. Rice has a huge decision to make: lead the club to European glory and more... or leave.

Tony: Despite getting to a Euro final I think the Hammers have had a poor season. Really struggled in the league while beating second-rate European clubs. I think David Moyes should go now and hopefully we can get Graham Potter in to rejuvenate the team.