David Brindle, BBC Sport

It is a fair assessment to say Liverpool have had a perfect start to the transfer window, but that’s exactly what it must be: the start.

Fresh faces in midfield were an absolute necessity and the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai provide considerable upgrades for a very reasonable outlay, in an area that was lacking last season.

Many fans were adamant last summer that Jurgen Klopp needed to reinforce the middle of the pitch, pointing to the signing of Thiago Alcantara in 2020 as the last time the club invested in the position before this summer.

There was an attempt to rectify the situation with the stopgap loan signing of Arthur Melo, who made just one appearance for the Reds, but, if anything, his late arrival signified the club knew the midfield was subpar.

That may now be resolved with the two new arrivals, but lessons should be learnt, especially when you consider the state of the back four.

Should Trent Alexander-Arnold be moved into midfield, at least one new addition at right-back will be required. Conor Bradley returns from a promising loan spell at Bolton, but whether he is ready from Premier League football is another question.

Joel Matip is in his final year of his contract and will be 32 by the time the new season begins. Virgil van Dijk also turns 32 this month and looked off the pace last season. Joe Gomez has failed to cement a starting place and questions remain if he possesses the elite level the club need in the back four.

Ibrahima Konate is clearly the future of the back four, but Liverpool will need to start investing in the centre of their defence sooner rather than later, now that the midfield is in better shape.

