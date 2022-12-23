Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira wants Wilfried Zaha to help lead the Eagles into a new era but admits he does not know where the player's future lies.

Palace talisman Zaha, 30, is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of the season and has yet to agree a new deal.

The Palace academy product has spent virtually all of his career at the club, other than a two-year spell at Manchester United.

"I think Wilfried knows the position of the club and the decision is going to be his - and when he is ready, we will listen to what he has to say," said Vieira.

"But I think everybody knows we want him to stay at our football club, we want to grow with Wilfried as one of our leaders and the decision has to be his.

"However, the only focus at the moment is the way he’s been training and how he’s preparing himself to compete and help the team to perform."

Vieira has stressed on numerous occasions the importance of strengthening his squad during January's transfer window and remains focused on that front.

"We are quite short on numbers - what is important for us is to find the right players with the profile we have identified," he added.