Marco Silva has admitted he is really unhappy about Fulham's "unfair" fixture schedule.

The Cottagers travel to St James' Park to play Newcastle on Sunday in a 14:00 GMT kick-off and Silva is frustrated that his side had to play Chelsea on Thursday evening.

"It is unfair for us to play on Sunday at 2pm," he said. "It is difficult to understand, after such a busy period, why we had to play on Thursday.

"It's really dangerous for the players as well and we have to take care of them if we want to see good games and have them in their best condition."

On opponents Newcastle, who have had two extra days of preparation given their Carabao Cup semi-final against Leicester was on Tuesday, he said: "It's not their fault.

"Our game with Newcastle has been there since the beginning of the season. The whole situation is because of the Chelsea game."