Motherwell v Ross County: Team news

Motherwell midfielder Callum Slattery is suspended but new loan signing Olly Crankshaw could make his debut after arriving from Stockport.

Manager Steven Hammell will make some late checks on players while long-term absentees Bevis Mugabi (knee), Jake Carroll (knee), Nathan McGinley and Joe Efford (thigh) remain out.

Ross County could hand a debut to on-loan Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh, while Callum Johnson and Jake Eastwood have departed.

Midfielder Ben Paton suffered a knee injury in training, while Ben Purrington (ankle) remains out, and Alex Samuel is working his way back from a serious knee injury.