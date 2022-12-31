Analysis: Fulham 2-1 Southampton

Mike Henson, BBC Sport

Few teams have had a 2022 as good as Fulham's.

A Championship title clinched in swashbuckling style has been followed by a Premier League campaign that has them seventh come 31 December.

Their win over Southampton came via a dogged performance, rather than a dashing one. Willian wandered into dangerous areas, but top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic had a quiet afternoon.

Instead it was two well-worked set-pieces that undid a stubborn Southampton with Andreas Pereira's fierce volley and Joao Palhinha's late header resulting in goals.

Manager Marco Silva refused to look beyond top-flight survival as an aim for 2023. But with 25 points already bagged and less than half the season played, surely that is already secure.

