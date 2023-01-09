On this day in County history...

Cast your mind back to 1999 and the images of Neil Tarrant netting a hat-trick should begin to filter into your head...

The Staggies secured their place in the third round of the Scottish Cup with a 3-1 victory away to Queen of the South courtesy of Tarrant's nine-minute, first half hat-trick - his third of the season.

Netting his first goal on the half-hour mark, he grabbed his third from the penalty spot with six minutes to go until the interval.

Neale Cooper's side fell at the hurdle, though, slipping to defeat against Clydebank after a replay.