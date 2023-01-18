We asked for your opinions on what business Brentford need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Paul: No point spending over the odds on January transfers. If we can get another backup forward really cheap then fine, otherwise don't bother until the summer.

Nathan: We still need a striker, Toney or no Toney. We don’t have a consistent backup for when Toney is out, Mbeumo and Wissa worked against Liverpool but won't work week in, week out. Need someone similar to Toney ASAP.

Dan: Amazing season, good depth now in Schade for Toney. Not expecting lots of business between now and the end of January, hopefully a few good loan moves for younger players getting first-team experience.

Symon: As ever, the Bees have done business early and under the radar. Kevin Schade, a young German with pace to burn, can provide an alternative to Toney. A ball-winning, creative midfielder who could bang in a few from range would enable us to challenge for Europe, perhaps. Can’t believe I’ve just written that! These are golden days for the red army.

Colin: Brentford need to get David Raya on a new contract ASAP.

Josh: Feel we need cover for Rico Henry and Ivan Toney. Other than that, probably sort out a new goalkeeper for when Raya leaves, and have a look at the contract situations (Jansson, Jensen etc).