Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

As for Hibs, Lee Johnson asked for a stronger mentality from his side than they showed in the 6-1 defeat at Celtic Park. He certainly got it as they came out strongly, but ultimately succumbed to their visitors' quality.

Most teams in the top flight just don't have the quality on the ball needed to get through Celtic's press, and it proved the case once again.

Johnson still has many doubters to win over, but it would be harsh to be over-critical of this performance. What Hibs really need is a convincing display, and good result, at Tynecastle on Monday.

Anything less, and their current run of form will loom large once more.