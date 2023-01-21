St Johnstone 0-1 Rangers: What did the manager say?

Rangers manager Michael Beale tells BBC Scotland: "Mission accomplished, third game in six days. The boys' mentality has been fantastic. Apart from one hairy moment at the end we kept St Johnstone off us. I am absolutely delighted.

"I thought Fashion Sakala had a fantastic dribble, being direct. It was a heck of a strike by Borna.

"It has been a tough week. Our fans have been fantastic. They have packed out every stadium we've been to this week, straight after Christmas, in January. That's not easy. We wanted to reward them tonight and I think we have done.

"The clean sheets are important. That was what the foundation was built on three or four years ago. We were a bit sloppy in midweek so it was nice to get back to a clean sheet. It's been a long week with the same 13-14 players. Now they can get a little rest.

"Six games [of his nine in charge] have been away from Ibrox. It's about seeing slow progress in every single game. In the coming days we are hoping to have some bodies in and maybe one or two going outwards as well."