Leeds have won just one of their past 10 Premier League home games against Aston Villa (D5 L4), a 3-1 victory on the final day of the 2002-03 campaign.

Aston Villa have won their past two away league games against Leeds, as many as they had in their previous 17 such visits to Elland Road (D9 L6). They’ve never won three in a row at the Whites before.

Leeds are unbeaten at Elland Road in the league so far this season (W2 D1) – only twice in the Premier League have they avoided defeat in each of their first four home league games of a campaign, in 1992-93 (8 games – W5 D3) and 2001-02 (8 games – W4 D4).