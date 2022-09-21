C﻿allum Wilson says "it's every man for himself" in the race for England's World Cup squad as he aims to prove his fitness and form to boss Gareth Southgate.

T﻿he Newcastle forward started the season with two goals in his opening three games before picking up a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the past five matches.

I﻿n the meantime, he has seen Brentford's Ivan Toney earn a call-up and he could make his England debut this weekend.

"﻿He's the most in-form England striker so his selection is definitely merited," Wilson told the Footballer's Football podcast. "He's obviously in my position but I'm not a hater - huge congratulations to him.

"﻿Ultimately, you have to be on the pitch to be selected. I think if I'd maintained my fitness I'd have got myself into the squad."

T﻿he 30-year-old has four caps and one goal for England but has not appeared for his country since October 2019 after a succession of injuries.

"﻿It'll be down to the manager's choice about what kind of artillery he wants," said Wilson.

"﻿I need to do my talking on the pitch. I was almost fit for the Bournemouth game and now I have the opportunity during this break to work even harder and then be flying come the next game.

"﻿I've got every faith in myself - from now until November, it's every man for himself."

W﻿hich Premier League ground does Wilson most enjoy playing at? And does he ever give the Newcastle coaches advice on how to carry out training sessions?

