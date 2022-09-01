Analysis: Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

If there is a positive from this defeat for Nottingham Forest, it is that they only have to try and stop Erling Haaland once more, at most, in the league this season.

The way their fans sang, both in support of their club and manager Steve Cooper, even deep into the second half when the gap turned into a chasm, suggested they had not travelled from the East Midlands with any realistic hope of their first top-flight away win at City since 1989, when Mikhail Gorbachev was president of the Soviet Union.

They did have one decent chance, when debutant Renan Lodi found space at the far post, but not the net with a header.

Cooper has repeated the club's startling summer recruitment drive, which could reach 20 before Thursday's transfer deadline, was necessary because of the number of last season's squad that had left and the increase in quality required to compete in the Premier League.

After collecting an acceptable four points from five games as the squad was pieced together, games against Bournemouth, Leeds and Fulham next month will provide more concrete evidence about whether the battle in their first top-flight campaign in over two decades will be for respectability or survival.