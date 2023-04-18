'Defensive errors & VAR frustrations as top-six bid bites the dust'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell supporter

I may have been a little overconfident in last week’s piece, but there was some positives to take despite Motherwell’s defeat to Dundee United.

Kevin van Veen scored some beautiful goals (yes, I’m including the offside one) and we applied pressure throughout.

However, despite having several attempts at goal, we did let our guard down defensively. Dundee United’s first goal could have easily been avoided.

I can’t fully blame our loss on defensive errors when key referee decisions were completely overlooked. What is the point in having VAR if it isn’t used effectively?

We had a player brought down in the box and VAR didn’t get involved, then two minutes later the same thing happens and United have their claim checked and awarded. Where is the consistency?

There have been clear and obvious lapses in judgment by referees and VAR recently that have completely altered the outcomes of games. Almost every team in the league has a horror story involving similar incidents.

I was a big supporter of VAR when it was introduced as I was hoping it would lead to better decision-making from officials but if anything, it has made it worse. I’m glad we have it, but it hasn’t changed or improved things the way many people expected and hoped it would.

Defeat to United has quashed what small chance we had of making the top six and I don’t expect us to take much from Saturday's game at Celtic.

Instead of focusing on our trip to Parkhead I’ll be heading to Hampden in the hope the women of steel can shake things up with an upset against Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.