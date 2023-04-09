McGregor hails 'special' Kyogo

Celtic captain Callum McGregor hailed "superstar" Kyogo Furuhashi after the striker's double helped beat Rangers to move the champions 12 points clear at the top of the Premiership.

"He’s special," McGregor said. "He did it in the cup final, he’s had another two on Saturday. The two finishes were just outstanding quality.

"That’s what you’ve got when you’ve got a superstar striker like that. You don’t have to play overly well.

"As long as he’s playing well and he’s finishing the chances, then he gives the team a massive boost and he’s very, very important player for us."

The pulsating Old Firm win means Ange Postecoglou's side need just three wins to secure another title, but McGregor says there is still work to be done.

"Nothing’s been won," he added. "We’ve put ourselves in a really good position. That’s obvious to see. But we still have to continue with the work.

"That’s why we’ve been so good, every time we come to the pitch, we give our best. Now, the target is to win our next match.

"Overall, it was a really good game and obviously, we’re delighted to come out on top. We can to see the product [Scottish football] and a game like that does that.

"To send the supporters home happy, millions watching around the world, that’s what the job is in these games – is to win them. We’re delighted that we’ve done that as a group of players."