Rodgers on contract talks, potential exits & League Cup
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Celtic kick off their Viaplay Cup defence against Kilmarnock.
Here are the key lines from the press conference:
New signing Gustaf Lagerbielke was tracked by the club for “a long time” and it was important to get a defender in quickly after Carl Starfelt’s departure.
Rodgers is delighted Stephen Hughes has committed his future with a new four-year deal – “he loves Celtic, his heart is here” – but revealed the defender picked up a knock in training hours after the contract announcement.
Welsh is a doubt for Rugby Park, while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate are out but not expected to be missing long term: "We just have to assess them and see how they are over the coming weeks."
Celtic are keen to extend the deals of Liel Abada and Hatate despite both being under contract for a further three years.
On the future of Yuki Kobayahsi and Liam Scales, Rodgers says: “There’s always decisions on players. By the time the window shuts there will be movement within the squad. That’s what we’re assessing at the moment."
He wouldn’t be drawn on speculation linking Celtic with moves for wingers Daniel Podence and Ryan Fraser of Wolves and Newcastle respectively.
On the League Cup: “The opportunity to get to a final early in the season is very good. I enjoyed that side of it when I was here last time. We have to earn the right."
On the prospect of no away fans at Old Firm games, Rodgers would only say: “Any decision that is made is done for the safety of the supporters."