Rodgers on contract talks, potential exits & League Cup

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Celtic kick off their Viaplay Cup defence against Kilmarnock.

Here are the key lines from the press conference:

  • New signing Gustaf Lagerbielke was tracked by the club for “a long time” and it was important to get a defender in quickly after Carl Starfelt’s departure.

  • Rodgers is delighted Stephen Hughes has committed his future with a new four-year deal – “he loves Celtic, his heart is here” – but revealed the defender picked up a knock in training hours after the contract announcement.

  • Welsh is a doubt for Rugby Park, while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate are out but not expected to be missing long term: "We just have to assess them and see how they are over the coming weeks."

  • Celtic are keen to extend the deals of Liel Abada and Hatate despite both being under contract for a further three years.

  • On the future of Yuki Kobayahsi and Liam Scales, Rodgers says: “There’s always decisions on players. By the time the window shuts there will be movement within the squad. That’s what we’re assessing at the moment."

  • He wouldn’t be drawn on speculation linking Celtic with moves for wingers Daniel Podence and Ryan Fraser of Wolves and Newcastle respectively.

  • On the League Cup: “The opportunity to get to a final early in the season is very good. I enjoyed that side of it when I was here last time. We have to earn the right."

  • On the prospect of no away fans at Old Firm games, Rodgers would only say: “Any decision that is made is done for the safety of the supporters."

