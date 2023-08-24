Nnamdi Ofoborh has left Rangers "to pursue a career elsewhere".

A heart issue prevented the Nigerian midfielder from playing for the Scottish Premiership club after joining from Bournemouth in 2021.

Ofoborh, 23, saw a third cardiac specialist in March.

He has made 38 appearances and scored twice across spells at Bournemouth and Wycombe Wanderers.

"Rangers can today announce that the club and Nnamdi Ofoborh have mutually agreed to end his contract," the club said, external.

"The midfielder, who joined Rangers at the start of 2021-22 season, has opted to pursue a career elsewhere.

"Everyone at Rangers wishes Nnamdi all the very best of luck for the future."