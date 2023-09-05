Sammy James, Fulhamish, external

The swings in emotion during the first four weeks of the season have been intense for Fulham fans. There was the high of an opening day win at Everton, the desperate defeat to Brentford, the elation of a point at Arsenal, before an incredibly disappointing transfer deadline day that was so nearly catastrophic.

Joao Palhinha's failed transfer to Bayern Munich came out of nowhere and was reportedly inches from happening. I cannot fathom why Fulham even entertained a bid so late in the window when Joao has another four years left on his contract, plus the option of another year. It wasn't even a silly transfer fee on offer from the German champions.

If Joao had left, then I think we would be in a relegation fight, because he is that crucial to our system. With him still here, I think Fulham will be comfortable.

Now though, it appears Joao's head is completely turned. His brother and agent posted on Instagram yesterday [since deleted] about how Joao's dream move is only "postponed". All-in-all it feels very chaotic behind the scenes and the mood towards Shahid and Tony Khan seems to have soured online amongst many fans - although not everybody it should be said.

This summer felt like an opportunity to build on the incredible success from last season, but overall the picture feels gloomier. We've made some smart signings in key areas, but the loss of Aleksandar Mitrovic [and lack of goalscoring replacement] negates much of that good work.

Had we lost Joao, it would have been a full-blown meltdown amongst the fanbase, but it feels like the lid is just about on for now.