Celtic eye striker Kvistgaarden - gossip

Celtic are weighing up a move for Danish Under-21 striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, who is under contract at Brondby until 2027. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reveals that midfielder James McCarthy, 32, is set to leave the club after just six starts in two seasons. (Scottish Sun)

Injured centre-half Stephen Welsh will be sidelined for at least two months - leaving Celtic short of numbers at the back. (Daily Record)

Read all of Sunday's Scottish gossip.