Arsenal v Fulham: Pick of the stats

Arsenal have never lost a home league game against Fulham, winning 24 and drawing six of their 30 such meetings. It's the most one team has faced another at home without ever losing in English league history.

Following their 1-0 victory at Everton on the opening day, Fulham will be looking to win their opening two away games in a top-flight campaign for the first time ever.

Leandro Trossard has more assists than any other player in the Premier League since his Arsenal debut in January 2023 (10), with three of those coming against Fulham in March.