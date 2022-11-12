M﻿atthew Howarth, BBC Sport

T﻿his remarkable, topsy-turvy game showcased Leeds' technical qualities and defensive frailties in equal measure.

T﻿he visitors could have been further in front by the time Harry Kane fired Spurs level in the first half, but Crysencio Summerville was thwarted by Hugo Lloris and Rodrigo - who was subsequently flagged offside - struck the woodwork.

The in-form R﻿odrigo scored either side of Ben Davies' second-half effort to put Leeds on course for another memorable win, but they let the points slip through their grasp in the final ten minutes as Rodrigo Bentancur turned the game on its head.

T﻿yler Adam's late dismissal rubbed salt into the visitors' wounds as Leeds' recent resurgence under Jesse Marsch ground to a halt.