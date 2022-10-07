E﻿ddie Nketiah was far from the only plus point for Arsenal last night.

T﻿he Gunners eased past Bodo/Glimt and have now won as many as nine of their opening 10 games to a season in all competitions for just a third time in the club’s history, also doing so in 1903-04 and in 2007-08 (both nine wins).

They kept their first clean sheet at Emirates Stadium since a 2-0 Premier League victory against Leicester back in March, ending a run of nine successive home matches without a shutout.