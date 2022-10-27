L﻿uke de Costa, BBC Sport

Bournemouth players will no longer walk out to Kanye West's song 'Power' at the Vitality Stadium, BBC Sport understands.

The decision comes after the rapper posted anti-Semitic comments on his Twitter account.

The issue was discussed by the club today.

The Cherries have used the song for a number of years.

It is not yet known what tune will be used instead to replace it when they play Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Recently K﻿anye, who legally changed his name to Ye, has been involved in a series of controversial incidents including wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to show off his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Major brands, organisations and athletes have distanced themselves from the embattled 45-year-old Grammy award-winning artist.

He has been dropped by Adidas, Madame Tussauds in London has removed his waxwork and his talent agents CAA have cut ties with him.