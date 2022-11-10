J﻿arrod Bowen has missed out on a place in England's World Cup squad.

T﻿he West Ham forward forced his way into Gareth Southgate's thinking after a stellar 2021-22 season during which he scored 18 goals and had 13 assists.

H﻿owever, the 25-year-old has not hit the same heights this season, with just five goals in 20 appearances, and has been leapfrogged by Leicester playmaker James Maddison in Southgate's final 26-man party.

T﻿he decision means club captain Declan Rice is the Hammers' sole representative in the England squad for Qatar.