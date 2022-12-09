Gareth Southgate has praised Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for reaching the 50-cap mark when England play France on Saturday.

“What is the stand-out thing is that he’s handled being the England number one really well," Southgate said of the keeper who made his senior England debut aged 23 in 2017.

"It’s not an easy role to have, there’s a lot of focus on it, a lot of spotlight. There have been credible alternatives at certain times that put that position under pressure but he’s maintained a really high level of performance for us right through that period.

“It’s a fantastic individual achievement. There’s still only a low number of players that get to 50 caps and to do that you’ve got to have a decent period of time as an England international. For them it’s important. And that experience for us, you do go through different experiences that England nights and tournaments bring.”