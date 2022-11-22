Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson says wearing the Brazil shirt at the World Cup comes with a weight of "history" and has warned the much-fancied side face a difficult test if they are to be successful in Qatar.

T﻿he five-time winners - managed by Tite - begin their tournament against Serbia on Thursday.

"We are confident, but we have a few players that played in the World Cup in 2018 and we know how difficult it is to be there, [to] play games," Alisson told Liverpool's club website.

"Each opponent you have in front of you has quality, desire and passion.

"You don't have space to make mistakes, so you have to be perfect if you want to win the competition. We trust in our quality, we trust in our players, we trust in the manager and we know the shirt we are wearing carries history behind it.

"We feel even stronger when we put the yellow shirt on, so we are going to go there full of desire and passion to represent our nation."