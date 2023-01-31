Michael Brown believes the arrival of Sean Dyche "will give Everton a lift" even if they are unable to get any new players in before the transfer window closes.

Dyche's appointment was confirmed on Monday, but that only left him a day-and-a-half to make any new additions.

With only a few hours left, it seems unikely there will be any late signings to bolster a survival push.

"I'm slightly concerned," he said. "Why did they not confirm it until yesterday? He will know exactly what he needs but what can you do?

"With the players they have, Everton should be in a better situation and I think the new manager bounce will give them a lift.

"From the first training session yesterday, those players will know things have changed."

Dyche's pedigree as an overachieving boss at Burnley should give him some kudos with the players, but Brown does accept he will need to win others over with his methods.

"Half of the players will be right up for it but the other half he might need to convince," he said. "He will need to show them with his training methods the value of getting fitter and playing the percentages.

"Even the value of playing 4-4-2 if that's what he is thinking of doing."