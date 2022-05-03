Burnley fan Natalie Bromley from the No Nay Never podcast says that Premier League survival is now in the Clarets' hands.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live: "For us at the moment it definitely feels like it’s advantage Burnley.

"I know the table doesn’t really say that as clear cut and that Everton result definitely punctured a fantastic weekend, but Burnley are the team heading into this relegation battle that have got the form, the momentum, the experience of being at the bottom and the expectation that it’s alright to be in the relegation zone.

"We have a group of players, fans and a board who know exactly what they are doing now.

"From Burnley’s perspective I am relatively calm and at the moment it is in our hands. Out of the three of us only Leeds can’t say that, so now if we just do the business and better Leeds’ results then we stay up and that gives you huge confidence.

"I would definitely take our remaining fixtures over Leeds’ and possibly over Everton’s as well. We can definitely get four points from the two Villa games and that may well be more than enough."

