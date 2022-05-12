Confirmed teams: Tottenham v Arsenal
There's one change for Tottenham from the Liverpool draw as Davinson Sanchez comes into the first XI. Cristian Romero is not in the squad.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
Subs: Winks, Rodon, Gollini, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, White, Scarlett, Devine, Matthew Craig.
Arsenal are unchanged from the team that beat Leeds last-time out. Bukayo Saka was a doubt but is fit enough to start, while Ben White is on the bench.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah.
Subs: Leno, White, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Swanson, Patino.