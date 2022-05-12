Confirmed teams: Tottenham v Arsenal

There's one change for Tottenham from the Liverpool draw as Davinson Sanchez comes into the first XI. Cristian Romero is not in the squad.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Winks, Rodon, Gollini, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, White, Scarlett, Devine, Matthew Craig.