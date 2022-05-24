Gareth Southgate wants to take "a closer look" at Leicester full-back James Justin after naming the 24-year-old in his latest England squad.

Justin has made eight appearances for the England Under-21 side but has impressed after returning from a cruciate knee injury that kept him out for eight months.

The full-back's performances helped Brendan Rodgers' side finish the season strongly and he has been rewarded with an inaugural call-up to the England senior squad.

"James is a player we've followed for a long time," said Southgate. "He is comfortable playing left or right full-back.

"He had a very serious injury but has now played a number of matches and is playing more regularly.

"We're looking forward to watching him more closely."