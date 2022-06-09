Brighton's midfielder Moises Caicedo has set his sights on appearing in the World Cup's opening game after an outstanding breakthrough season in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has played 22 times for Ecuador, including in the past week against Nigeria and Mexico and he is hopeful of keeping his place in the line-up for the World Cup curtain-raiser against Qatar on 21 November.

"In football anything can happen and there are a few months to go yet," he told Brighton's official website.

"I keep doing all I can and who doesn't want to go to a World Cup?

"That's why I work hard for Brighton, showing what I can do, but there are a lot of very good players in my position."

Caicedo spent the first half of last season on loan in Belgium, only making his Brighton debut in April but starred in the final six weeks as the Seagulls secured their record points tally.

"Playing in the Premier League was a dream," he said. "The football is very fast and dynamic and I love.

"Now my aim next season is to become a fundamental part of the team."