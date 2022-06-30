Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

There is no surprise in the transfer.

It was Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, for obvious financial reasons, and it's the sad reality of where we currently are. Years of mistakes have come home to roost and we are yet again having to sell our best player to balance the books.

I'm not sure many Evertonians begrudge Richarlison his move. The surprising factor is the club he's signed for. There's no denying Spurs are ahead of us in every aspect, but there's certainly no guarantee of success. Their lack of silverware in recent times is almost as bad as ours.

Throw into the mix the signings they have already made in attacking areas and there's no guarantee Richarlison starts in what is an important season for securing his place in the Brazil World Cup squad.

It's vital we now use any money we can to balance the squad and buy the right player to fit into the manager's system.

An edgy summer beckons. Time for Frank Lampard and Kevin Thelwell to start to put their stamp on the side.