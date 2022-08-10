Brighton v Newcastle: Head-to-head record
- Published
Brighton have never lost a home Premier League game against Newcastle in five previous meetings (W2 D3), only facing West Ham as often without losing at the Amex Stadium in the competition.
Following a 2-1 victory in March, Newcastle are looking to secure consecutive league wins over Brighton for the first time since beating them twice in the 2016-17 Championship campaign.
Brighton ended the 2021-22 campaign with two home league wins, beating Manchester United and West Ham United. The Seagulls last won three in a row at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League in October and November 2019.
Newcastle have won five Premier League away games so far in 2022, already more than they won on the road in the whole of 2021 (4). The Magpies last won more Premier League away games in a single calendar year in 2013 (7).