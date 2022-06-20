BBC Radio Nottingham Sport have confirmed Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin and Moussa Niakhaté from Mainz.

Striker Awoniyi, 24, came through the ranks at Liverpool and joined Union Berlin permanently in 2021.

Last season he scored 20 goals in 43 matches across all competitions.

Central defender Niakhate, 26, has been a regular for Mainz for the last four seasons, playing over 30 games in each campaign across all competitions.

