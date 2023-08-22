Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

In 2006 Gary Kelly visited the home, external of two young Irish lads who had joined the Leeds United Academy. Kelly was not impressed with their flat.

The Irish right-back was in his 14th year at Leeds. He took the academy players to a real estate agent the next day and got them to pick out an apartment close to the training ground. "Don't be late to training, and stay out of trouble," were Kelly's instructions.

Despite falling out with then chairman Ken Bates, and manager Dennis Wise, Kelly's loyalty to Leeds stretched to paying the rent of these young academy players for a year.

This level of loyalty cannot be expected, bought or written into contracts. Loyalty is a choice – a choice that creates heroes.

There are players who the club and manager wanted to keep who have left this summer. And in defiance of contractual obligations, three Leeds players are refusing to play. Perhaps the likes of Gary Kelly simply do not exist any more.

Leeds United doesn't need those who aren't committed, the club needs heroes. And the players who have chosen to come, to stay and to fight will know love that those who rush for the exits will ever receive.