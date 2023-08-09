Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Tough choice! Unai Emery is almost spoiled for options at the moment and keeping everyone happy may be a challenge.

But Emery knows the demands of a European campaign better than almost anyone - and be in no doubt that he is planning to be in Europe for the long haul this season - so there should be plenty of opportunities to go round.

John McGinn's return to prime form was one of the happiest features of last season. He is tremendous fun to watch, so I would always want him in my selection.

I think I would plump for Youri Tielemans and Douglas Luiz with McGinn slightly advanced, but Villa are so well-stocked that if you ask me tomorrow I might change my mind.