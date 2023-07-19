On this week's episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast, Jay Motty from The Stretty Paddock delves into Harry Maguire's future after the England defender was stripped of the captaincy:

"I think he'll want to move on, given the Euros next summer. I know Gareth Southgate likes him but can he justify playing someone who is not kicking a ball? Maguire will look at that and think he needs to play football.

"Let's not get this wrong. Maguire walks into most Premier League teams and some good ones as well - Aston Villa, Spurs - even Chelsea.

"I don't buy into the idea he is not a good defender. He's just not good enough for United.

"He will also have wounded pride and think to himself: 'Do I want to sit on the bench and watch my team-mates challenging for honours?'

"I feel like this was inevitable."

