Nawrocki wants silverware with Celtic after 'fairytale' Legia swansong

Maik Nawrocki has declared himself ready to embrace the pressure at Celtic after delivering two trophies in a “fairytale” ending to his Legia Warsaw career.

The German-born Under-21 international clinched Polish Cup glory with the winning penalty in a shootout victory Rakow Czestochowa in May.

And he repeated the feat with this last kick for Legia earlier this month as they beat the same opposition on penalties to win the Polish Super Cup.

Nawrocki, who has signed a five-year deal to join Celtic, said: "I came from Legia, the biggest club in Poland, so I had pressure there.

"But it's not pressure for me, it's more like excitement to be at the biggest club in the country and have the pressure to win.

"It's similar here, maybe bigger here because of the Champions League.

"Everybody wants to win titles. Legia was like a fairytale, the last kick of the ball was to win the Super Cup. So I am looking forward to getting some silverware here."

The 22-year-old, speaking on his first visit to Celtic Park, was “shocked” by the magnitude of the 60,000-seater stadium but can’t wait to experience it full after Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos praise the "insane" atmosphere last season.

"It's amazing," said Nawrocki. "I saw the famous quote from Toni Kroos when he said it's the loudest place he has been.

"The nights here at Celtic Park in the Champions League will be amazing, some big games, but also the league as well.

"Two or three weeks ago my agent called me and said Celtic were interested. From then I wanted to come here too. Everybody knows Celtic, they have the Champions League and everything."